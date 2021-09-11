Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $44.16 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up about 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $44,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SRCL stock remained flat at $$70.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

