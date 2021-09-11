DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.29. 409,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

