Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 32,072 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,072 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. The stock had a trading volume of 628,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

