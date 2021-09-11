FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,896 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $225.47 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

