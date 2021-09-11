Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $22,267,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.78. 394,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,764. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.