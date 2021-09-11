Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,429 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $49,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 847,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,784. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

