Centrifuge Price Reaches $1.14 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $803,280.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 96,918,795 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

