$477.29 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report sales of $477.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.50 million. WEX reported sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Cowen reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,547. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

