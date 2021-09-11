Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 843,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

