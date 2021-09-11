iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. 7,861,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.