Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

