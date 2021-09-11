Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.15. 2,339,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

