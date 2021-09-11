-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

CLVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 2,811,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

