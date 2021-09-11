JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 1,610 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,960,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,076,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,261,000 after purchasing an additional 709,437 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

