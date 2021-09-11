Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.