First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,411.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

