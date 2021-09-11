Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $844.00. The stock had a trading volume of 475,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.