Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 257,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,899. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

