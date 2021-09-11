Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,872. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

