Shah Capital Management Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Shah Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,007 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises 5.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 0.41% of Antero Midstream worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 2,934,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

