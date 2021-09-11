iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

