158,000 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,000. Comerica makes up approximately 1.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Comerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

