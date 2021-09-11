Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. The First Bancshares comprises about 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 41,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,049. The stock has a market cap of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

