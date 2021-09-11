Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $29.32 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,419,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,319,000. KeyCorp accounts for about 3.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,781,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 6,624,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,021. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

