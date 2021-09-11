DEEPSPACE Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $126,009.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,607.73 or 1.00009606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.52 or 0.07132191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.00863004 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.