Filecoin Price Tops $83.84 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $83.84 or 0.00183842 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00130352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,607.73 or 1.00009606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.52 or 0.07132191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.00863004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00905058 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 103,724,206 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.