Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. The Clorox reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.25. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

