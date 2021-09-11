Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $8.62 on Monday, hitting $516.79. 223,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,373. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $521.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.31 and a 200-day moving average of $432.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 61.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

