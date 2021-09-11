Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.49. 40,329,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

