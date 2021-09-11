Sun Life Financial INC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

