Sun Life Financial INC Has $649,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,902. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.