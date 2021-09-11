Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $203,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 165,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

