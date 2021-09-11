Sun Life Financial INC Sells 2,771 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $187.95.

