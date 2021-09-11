Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

