Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.11. 1,557,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day moving average of $609.63. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

