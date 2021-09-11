State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,363,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.