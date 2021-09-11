Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $37,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.26. 683,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,719. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

