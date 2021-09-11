Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 89,291 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,430. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

