Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB remained flat at $$2.74 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,575. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

