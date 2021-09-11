Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,984 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $134,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

