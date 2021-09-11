Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 38,925 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,929. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.