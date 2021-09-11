DCM Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.