Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,091. The company has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

