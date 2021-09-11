$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $148.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,694,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,267,242. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

