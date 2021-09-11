Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,687 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 26,709,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

