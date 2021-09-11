DCM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $372,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of News by 62.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,297. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.