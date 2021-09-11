Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $136,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $123.79. 3,768,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

