First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.81 and its 200 day moving average is $544.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

