First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,192 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.