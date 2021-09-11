O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,326.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

